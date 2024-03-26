Kirby (NYSE:KEX) Hits New 1-Year High at $94.55

Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $94.55 and last traded at $94.50, with a volume of 204391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $92.47.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on KEX shares. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Kirby in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirby from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Get Kirby alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Kirby

Kirby Stock Up 3.0 %

The stock has a market cap of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $85.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The shipping company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $799.18 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.70 million. Kirby had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 7.12%. Kirby’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.67 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Kirby Co. will post 4.94 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kirby

In other news, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,719 shares in the company, valued at approximately $158,148. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Richard Ross Stewart sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.62, for a total value of $256,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,854,529.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Raj Kumar sold 2,228 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total value of $204,976.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,148. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,803 shares of company stock worth $3,921,057. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in Kirby by 166.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 10,934 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 6,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Kirby by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,097,723 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $478,549,000 after buying an additional 81,808 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Kirby by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,828,758 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $143,521,000 after acquiring an additional 63,611 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 384,068 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $30,142,000 after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kirby in the 4th quarter worth about $464,000. 96.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kirby Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation service and towing vessel transporting bulk liquid product, as well as operates tank barge throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kirby Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirby and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.