Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kirkland’s (NASDAQ:KIRK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday.

Separately, Benchmark reissued a buy rating and set a $7.00 target price on shares of Kirkland’s in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

NASDAQ KIRK opened at $2.33 on Friday. Kirkland’s has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $3.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.88. The stock has a market cap of $30.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.07 and a beta of 2.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.43.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KIRK. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Kirkland’s by 12.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 665,653 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after purchasing an additional 71,900 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Kirkland’s by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 228,109 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kirkland’s in the 2nd quarter valued at about $355,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Kirkland’s by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 97,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 8,300 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Kirkland’s by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 76,138 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $707,000 after acquiring an additional 16,502 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.38% of the company’s stock.

Kirkland's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of home décor and furnishings in the United States. Its stores provide various merchandise, including holiday décor, furniture, textiles, ornamental wall décor, decorative accessories, art, mirrors, home fragrance, lighting, floral, housewares, and gifts.

