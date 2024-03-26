Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD) Price Target Raised to C$7.00

Knight Therapeutics (TSE:GUD – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$6.50 to C$7.00 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Knight Therapeutics from C$7.00 to C$7.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th.

Get Knight Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on GUD

Knight Therapeutics Trading Down 0.4 %

Insider Activity

TSE:GUD opened at C$5.25 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.49, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.07. Knight Therapeutics has a 12 month low of C$4.28 and a 12 month high of C$5.75. The company has a market cap of C$547.89 million, a PE ratio of -87.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -1,013.50 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$5.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.11.

In other news, insider Sime Armoyan sold 28,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.75, for a total transaction of C$162,150.00. Insiders own 46.44% of the company’s stock.

Knight Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Knight Therapeutics Inc develops, manufactures, acquires, in-licenses, out-licenses, markets, and distributes pharmaceutical and consumer health products, and medical devices worldwide. It offers Tafasitamab for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; Pemigatinib for metastatic cholangiocarcinoma; Akynzeo for prevention of chemotherapy-induced acute and delayed nausea and vomiting; Aloxi for prevention of acute nausea and vomiting associated with emetogenic cancer chemotherapy; Fostamatinib for chronic immune thrombocytopenia; Nerlynx for extended adjuvant breast cancer and metastatic breast cancer; Trelstar for advanced prostate cancer; Vidaza for myelodysplastic syndrome; Abraxane for metastatic pancreatic cancer; Halaven for metastatic breast cancer and soft tissue sarcoma; and Lenvima for advanced renal cell cancer and for differentiated thyroid cancer and unresectable hepatocellular carcinoma.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knight Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knight Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.