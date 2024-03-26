KOK Trading Down 5.3% Over Last Week (KOK)

KOK (KOK) traded down 2.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. One KOK token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0062 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. KOK has a total market capitalization of $3.12 million and $427,928.26 worth of KOK was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KOK has traded 5.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get KOK alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00007159 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.45 or 0.00016297 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00024080 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00001708 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70,235.97 or 0.99935403 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.73 or 0.00012420 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0573 or 0.00000082 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.19 or 0.00148251 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 34.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0529 or 0.00000075 BTC.

KOK Token Profile

KOK (CRYPTO:KOK) is a token. Its genesis date was September 30th, 2019. KOK’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The official website for KOK is kok-chain.io. KOK’s official Twitter account is @kok_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KOK

According to CryptoCompare, “KOK (KOK) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. KOK has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 107,333,422.49 in circulation. The last known price of KOK is 0.00636392 USD and is up 0.07 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 17 active market(s) with $383,966.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://kok-chain.io.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KOK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KOK should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase KOK using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for KOK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for KOK and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.