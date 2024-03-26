Komodo (KMD) Price Tops $0.38 on Exchanges

Komodo (KMD) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 26th. During the last week, Komodo has traded up 10.7% against the dollar. One Komodo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.38 or 0.00000549 BTC on exchanges. Komodo has a market capitalization of $52.12 million and $5.71 million worth of Komodo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Komodo alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48.46 or 0.00069409 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.23 or 0.00044734 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $14.07 or 0.00020157 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Komodo Coin Profile

Komodo is a dPoW/PoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 13th, 2016. Komodo’s total supply is 139,647,440 coins and its circulating supply is 135,953,876 coins. Komodo’s official message board is blog.komodoplatform.com. The Reddit community for Komodo is https://reddit.com/r/komodoplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Komodo’s official Twitter account is @komodoplatform and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Komodo is komodoplatform.com.

Komodo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Komodo (KMD) is a blockchain and cryptocurrency platform focused on security, anonymity, and interoperability. Stemming from Bitcoin’s foundation, it surpasses limitations with advanced tech. Key is “delayed proof of work” (dPoW), backing up Komodo on Bitcoin’s chain for extra security. This innovation supports independent blockchains with unique consensus mechanisms, ideal for decentralized apps and secure token sales. Founded by James Lee, Komodo’s team envisioned a privacy-focused, scalable ecosystem, leveraging Lee’s software and blockchain expertise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Komodo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Komodo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Komodo using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Komodo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Komodo and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.