Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT) Shares Gap Up to $12.45

Shares of Krispy Kreme, Inc. (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.45, but opened at $14.84. Krispy Kreme shares last traded at $14.70, with a volume of 4,791,843 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on DNUT shares. Capital One Financial started coverage on shares of Krispy Kreme in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Krispy Kreme from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Krispy Kreme presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.61.

Get Krispy Kreme alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Krispy Kreme

Krispy Kreme Stock Up 29.8 %

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a current ratio of 0.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -73.45, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.43.

Krispy Kreme (NASDAQ:DNUT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $450.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.95 million. Krispy Kreme had a positive return on equity of 2.02% and a negative net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Krispy Kreme, Inc. will post 0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Krispy Kreme Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 24th will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 23rd. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.87%. Krispy Kreme’s dividend payout ratio is presently -63.64%.

Insider Activity

In other Krispy Kreme news, Director Michael J. Tattersfield sold 100,000 shares of Krispy Kreme stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.82, for a total transaction of $1,282,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,936,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,651,570.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DNUT. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Krispy Kreme by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 42,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $491,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 24.6% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 799 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after purchasing an additional 877 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of Krispy Kreme by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 10,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period. 81.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Krispy Kreme Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Krispy Kreme, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces doughnuts in the United States, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, Mexico, Canada, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S., International, and Market Development. The company offers doughnut experiences through hot light theater and fresh shops, delivered fresh daily branded cabinets and merchandising units within grocery and convenience stores, quick service restaurants, club memberships, drug stores, and ecommerce, as well as through its branded sweet treat line comprising Krispy Kreme branded sweet treats.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Krispy Kreme Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krispy Kreme and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.