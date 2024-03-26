Kroger (NYSE:KR) PT Raised to $64.00 at Evercore ISI

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by analysts at Evercore ISI from $62.00 to $64.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 13.03% from the stock’s previous close.

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Kroger from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Kroger in a research report on Tuesday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Kroger from $48.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kroger has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.45.

NYSE:KR traded up $0.66 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.62. The company had a trading volume of 1,469,276 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,043,882. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Kroger has a 52 week low of $42.10 and a 52 week high of $57.26. The firm has a market cap of $40.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.34.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 7th. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $37.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.07 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.44% and a return on equity of 31.44%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kroger will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the fourth quarter worth about $229,863,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Kroger by 82.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new stake in Kroger in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,523,000. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Kroger by 27.2% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,724,392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,372,000 after purchasing an additional 1,438,626 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the 1st quarter valued at $71,410,000. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

