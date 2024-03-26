Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) Shares Down 2.9%

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 2.9% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $11.98 and last traded at $11.98. Approximately 25,643 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average daily volume of 244,997 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.34.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Bancorp from $17.50 to $16.65 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th.

Lakeland Bancorp Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $745.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.30. Lakeland Bancorp had a net margin of 16.42% and a return on equity of 7.43%. The business had revenue of $72.09 million for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Lakeland Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 2nd. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.06%. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 45.31%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lakeland Bancorp

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 26,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $470,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 22,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 792 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 95,710 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 24,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.62% of the company’s stock.

About Lakeland Bancorp

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Lakeland Bank that provides financial products and services for businesses and consumers. It provides commercial banking services, including savings, money market, and time accounts, as well as demand deposits. The company also offers lending services, including commercial real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, short and medium term loans, lines of credit, letters of credit, inventory and accounts receivable financing, real estate construction loans, residential mortgage loans, small business administration loans, and merchant credit card services; financing solutions to small and medium-sized companies; online banking, mobile banking, and wire transfer services to the business community and municipal relationships; and cash management services, such as remote capture of deposits and overnight sweep repurchase agreements.

Further Reading

