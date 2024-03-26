Legacy Bridge LLC Has $2.24 Million Stock Position in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its holdings in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 294 shares during the quarter. Eaton makes up about 1.5% of Legacy Bridge LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,243,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ETN. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Global Trust Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Eaton in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 82.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eaton

In other Eaton news, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at $8,116,427.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Olivier Leonetti sold 4,461 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.00, for a total transaction of $1,213,392.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 630 shares in the company, valued at $171,360. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ernest W. Marshall, Jr. sold 19,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.17, for a total value of $5,395,107.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 29,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,116,427.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 38,969 shares of company stock worth $10,904,774 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Eaton Stock Down 1.5 %

NYSE ETN traded down $4.70 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $311.88. 1,701,684 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,766,008. The business’s 50-day moving average is $276.00 and its 200-day moving average is $241.57. Eaton Co. plc has a twelve month low of $155.38 and a twelve month high of $317.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $124.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.07.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.91 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 20.05% and a net margin of 13.88%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Eaton Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 11th will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This is a positive change from Eaton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.86. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 8th. This represents a $3.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Eaton from $262.00 to $308.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Eaton from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 18th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on Eaton from $255.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $274.20.

Eaton Profile

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

