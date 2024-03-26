Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Legacy Bridge LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 24.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,535 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $537,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHF. TIAA Trust National Association purchased a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $507,000. Fortis Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.7% during the third quarter. Fortis Capital Management LLC now owns 102,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,337 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 63,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,170,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 991,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,677,000 after buying an additional 60,419 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors boosted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors now owns 9,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA SCHF traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $38.83. The stock had a trading volume of 3,545,717 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,788,405. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.40 and its 200 day moving average is $35.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $32.29 and a twelve month high of $39.13.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

