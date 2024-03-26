Legacy Bridge LLC Lowers Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Legacy Bridge LLC decreased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Free Report) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 981 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Castleview Partners LLC raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 127.4% in the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 623 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 345.9% during the third quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 660 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $33,000.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock remained flat at $41.61 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 8,294,186 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,206,981. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $37.46 and a 12 month high of $43.10. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 10.00 and a beta of 0.69.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

