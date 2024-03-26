Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 112 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Legacy Bridge LLC lowered its holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Free Report) by 1.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,712 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 112 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new stake in Danaher during the third quarter worth about $25,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Danaher in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Danaher in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in Danaher during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Danaher during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. 76.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DHR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Danaher from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Danaher from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Danaher from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Danaher from $254.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.00.

Insider Transactions at Danaher

In related news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total value of $5,986,764.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,601,704. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Raskas sold 23,757 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $5,986,764.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 38,102 shares in the company, valued at $9,601,704. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Teri List sold 3,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.32, for a total value of $816,724.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,726 shares in the company, valued at $4,898,360.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 32,957 shares of company stock valued at $8,265,802. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Danaher Trading Down 2.7 %

NYSE DHR traded down $6.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $247.94. 3,372,383 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,785,272. The firm has a market cap of $183.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.80, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $245.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.37. Danaher Co. has a 12-month low of $182.09 and a 12-month high of $259.00.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.91 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $6.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Danaher had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 12.25%. Danaher’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 7.63 EPS for the current year.

Danaher Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This is an increase from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Danaher’s payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

Danaher Company Profile

(Free Report)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The Biotechnology segments offers bioprocess technologies, consumables, and services that advance, accelerate, and integrate the development and manufacture of therapeutics; cell line and cell culture media development services; cell culture media, process liquids and buffers for manufacturing, chromatography resins, filtration technologies, aseptic fill finish; single-use hardware and consumables and services, such as the design and installation of full manufacturing suites; lab filtration, separation, and purification; lab-scale protein purification and analytical tools; reagents, membranes, and services; and healthcare filtration solutions.

Further Reading

