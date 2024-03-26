Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,152 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 12,379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $897,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MDLZ. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,338,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,318,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,785,306 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 0.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 59,520,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,364,084,000 after buying an additional 401,413 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Mondelez International by 116,165.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,389,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,558,884,000 after buying an additional 23,368,990 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Mondelez International by 25.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 22,750,267 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,516,305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,663,166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 17,099,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,715,000 after acquiring an additional 303,965 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MDLZ shares. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Argus upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Mondelez International from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Mondelez International from $79.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $81.37.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Shares of MDLZ stock traded down $1.55 during trading on Monday, reaching $70.85. 6,782,494 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,159,923. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $73.14 and its 200 day moving average is $70.79. The company has a market capitalization of $96.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.57. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $78.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.31 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.91% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Mondelez International Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 11th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be issued a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is currently 46.83%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

