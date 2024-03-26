Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 1,800 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ – Free Report) by 70.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHZ. ZRC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $435,000. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 511,866 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,863,000 after buying an additional 24,905 shares during the period. Myecfo LLC lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Myecfo LLC now owns 221,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after buying an additional 14,323 shares during the period. Alaska Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Alaska Wealth Advisors now owns 29,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after buying an additional 5,638 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 431,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,115,000 after buying an additional 66,269 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHZ traded up $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.91. The stock had a trading volume of 1,170,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 920,157. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $43.05 and a 12 month high of $47.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.29.

Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Aggregate Bond index. The fund tracks a broad index of U.S. investment grade fixed income securities, including corporate, government, and mortgage-backed securities. SCHZ was launched on Jul 14, 2011 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

