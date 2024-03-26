Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 475 Shares of Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its position in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 475 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jacobs Solutions by 1.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,998,808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,929,175,000 after buying an additional 250,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 1.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,809,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,488,000 after acquiring an additional 85,152 shares in the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 4,717,432 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,345,000 after buying an additional 529,557 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its position in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 4,049,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,055,000 after acquiring an additional 304,996 shares during the period. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Jacobs Solutions by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 3,271,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,812,000 after buying an additional 300,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Shelette M. Gustafson sold 1,852 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $274,096.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 28,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,261,068. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick Hill sold 5,486 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.00, for a total value of $817,414.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,527,717. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on J shares. Argus increased their price target on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Thursday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $154.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Jacobs Solutions from $151.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $154.27.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

J traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $150.08. 593,631 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 702,084. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52-week low of $109.00 and a 52-week high of $152.50. The company has a market capitalization of $18.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $143.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.57.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.46. Jacobs Solutions had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The company had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. Jacobs Solutions’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jacobs Solutions Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This is a boost from Jacobs Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Jacobs Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 20.71%.

About Jacobs Solutions

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, engineering, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, Divergent Solutions, and PA Consulting segments.

