Legacy Bridge LLC Sells 925 Shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Legacy Bridge LLC reduced its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 12,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 925 shares during the period. Legacy Bridge LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $765,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC raised its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 3,935 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Kolinsky Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,669 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 35,437 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank grew its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Greenfield Savings Bank now owns 32,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in NextEra Energy by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Barnes Pettey Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,181 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $851,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of NextEra Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 19th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $84.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on NextEra Energy from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.46.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock traded up $0.84 on Monday, hitting $62.62. The company had a trading volume of 11,422,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,007,199. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.15 and a 12-month high of $79.78. The stock has a market cap of $128.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.65.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 26.00%. The firm had revenue of $6.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.72 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 27th were paid a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 26th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 57.06%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

