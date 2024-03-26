Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Analyst Downgrade

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) shares reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $18.00 to $16.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Leggett & Platt traded as low as $18.21 and last traded at $18.21, with a volume of 657446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.69.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LEG. TheStreet cut Leggett & Platt from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. StockNews.com cut Leggett & Platt from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Leggett & Platt has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.33.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Leggett & Platt
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Leggett & Platt
Leggett & Platt Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.69 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.84.
Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Leggett & Platt had a negative net margin of 2.90% and a positive return on equity of 11.99%. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.
Leggett & Platt Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.12%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -184.00%.
Leggett & Platt Company Profile
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells engineered components and products in the United States, Europe, China, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, specialty foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foam for use in bedding and furniture, private label finished mattresses, ready-to-assemble mattress foundations, static foundations, and adjustable beds, as well as machines for producing innersprings; industrial sewing and quilting machines; mattress-packaging; and glue-drying equipment for various industrial users of steel rod and wire, manufacturers of finished bedding, bedding brands and mattress retailers, E-commerce retailers, big box retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.
Featured Articles
