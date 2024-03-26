Lennar (NYSE:LEN) Sets New 52-Week High at $168.05

Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $168.05 and last traded at $167.03, with a volume of 80674 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $166.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LEN. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Lennar from $175.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 20th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lennar in a research report on Friday, March 15th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a report on Friday, March 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Lennar from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Lennar from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.69.

Lennar Stock Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $155.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $136.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.47 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $47.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.64, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.52.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 14th. The construction company reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $7.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.12 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lennar Co. will post 14.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 23rd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Lennar’s payout ratio is 14.02%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lennar

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LEN. Dagco Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Lennar during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Criterion Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lennar during the third quarter worth $28,000. Finally, BluePath Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the third quarter valued at $29,000. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lennar

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

