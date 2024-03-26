LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ) Director Purchases $15,000,075.27 in Stock

LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:LENZ – Get Free Report) Director Ra Capital Management, L.P. purchased 998,009 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.03 per share, for a total transaction of $15,000,075.27. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,319,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,889,665.17. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.
LENZ Therapeutics Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ LENZ traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $16.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 144,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. LENZ Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.07 and a 1 year high of $29.82. The stock has a market cap of $135.78 million, a PE ratio of -1.04 and a beta of 0.20.
LENZ Therapeutics Company Profile
