Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 199,664 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.
- On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.
- On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.
- On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.
- On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.
- On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.
- On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.
- On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.
- On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.
- On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.
Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.7 %
Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.80. 91,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Liberty Live Group Company Profile
Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Liberty Live Group
- 3 Healthcare Dividend Stocks to Buy
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Live Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Live Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.