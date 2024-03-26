Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA) Major Shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc Acquires 199,664 Shares

Liberty Live Group (NASDAQ:LLYVA – Get Free Report) major shareholder Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 199,664 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.82 per share, with a total value of $5,754,316.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,886,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,668,295,155.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Berkshire Hathaway Inc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 333,916 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.92 per share, with a total value of $9,656,850.72.

On Monday, March 11th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 20,609 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $29.94 per share, for a total transaction of $617,033.46.

On Friday, March 8th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 521,804 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.86 per share, with a total value of $15,581,067.44.

On Wednesday, March 6th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 1,188,000 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $29.39 per share, for a total transaction of $34,915,320.00.

On Monday, March 4th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 234,194 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.77 per share, for a total transaction of $6,737,761.38.

On Thursday, February 1st, Berkshire Hathaway Inc purchased 175,827 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.70 per share, with a total value of $5,397,888.90.

On Tuesday, January 30th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 495,739 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.12 per share, with a total value of $14,931,658.68.

On Thursday, January 25th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 139,132 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.99 per share, with a total value of $4,311,700.68.

On Tuesday, January 23rd, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired 650,224 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $30.96 per share, with a total value of $20,130,935.04.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Berkshire Hathaway Inc bought 543,977 shares of Liberty Live Group stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.43 per share, with a total value of $16,553,220.11.

Liberty Live Group Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of Liberty Live Group stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $41.80. 91,849 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 193,361. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.61. Liberty Live Group has a 12-month low of $29.48 and a 12-month high of $43.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Liberty Live Group Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LLYVA. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Live Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 11,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its position in shares of Liberty Live Group by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,340,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Liberty Live Group during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in Liberty Live Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Mango Five Family Inc. purchased a new stake in Liberty Live Group during the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Liberty Live Group operates in the media, communications, and entertainment industries primarily in North America and the United Kingdom. The company is headquartered in Englewood, Colorado.

