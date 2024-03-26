Lisk One Day Trading Volume Hits $58.96 Million (LSK)

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on March 25th. In the last seven days, Lisk has traded up 17.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Lisk coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.03 or 0.00002883 BTC on popular exchanges. Lisk has a total market capitalization of $288.50 million and approximately $58.96 million worth of Lisk was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Belrium (BEL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.51 or 0.00009565 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000172 BTC.

BitTorrent-New (BTT) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00001952 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001545 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00001775 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00000929 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00001648 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00001266 BTC.

About Lisk

LSK is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 24th, 2016. Lisk’s total supply is 144,818,773 coins and its circulating supply is 142,446,483 coins. The official message board for Lisk is lisk.com/blog. Lisk’s official Twitter account is @liskhq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Lisk is https://reddit.com/r/lisk and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lisk is lisk.com.

Lisk Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Lisk is a cryptocurrency and decentralized application platform that operates on a highly efficient Delegated-Proof-of-Stake consensus model secured by 101 elected delegates. The platform allows for the deployment, distribution, and monetization of decentralized apps and custom blockchains. The inflation rate is 5 LISK per block and will decrease by 1 every year until it reaches 1 LISK per block. Lisk has partnered with Microsoft to integrate into its Azure Blockchain as a Service, allowing developers to develop and deploy Lisk blockchain applications using Microsoft’s cloud computing platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lisk directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lisk should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lisk using one of the exchanges listed above.

