Litecoin Cash Trading Up 36% Over Last Week (LCC)

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on March 26th. Over the last seven days, Litecoin Cash has traded up 36% against the U.S. dollar. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $5.58 million and $81.18 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Litecoin Cash Profile
Litecoin Cash is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 798,745,434 coins. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @litecoincash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is https://reddit.com/r/lccofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh.
According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Cash (LCC) is a cryptocurrency . Users are able to generate LCC through the process of mining. Litecoin Cash has a current supply of 798,730,059.3334944. The last known price of Litecoin Cash is 0.00705907 USD and is up 4.56 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $3.40 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://litecoinca.sh/.”
Litecoin Cash Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.