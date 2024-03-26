Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC) Rating Increased to Sector Outperform at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) (NYSE:LAAC – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. Scotiabank currently has $8.00 price target on the stock. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Lithium Americas (Argentina)’s FY2024 earnings at $1.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.27 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $18.50 price target on shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $9.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lithium Americas (Argentina) has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $10.70.

Get Lithium Americas (Argentina) alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LAAC

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Trading Down 0.3 %

Institutional Trading of Lithium Americas (Argentina)

Shares of LAAC stock opened at $4.99 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a 12-month low of $3.84 and a 12-month high of $8.79. The company has a quick ratio of 9.16, a current ratio of 9.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $801.44 million, a PE ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.31.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter valued at $281,000. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $298,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $62,000. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lithium Americas (Argentina) in the 4th quarter worth $160,000. 49.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp. operates as a resource company. The company explores for lithium deposits. The company owns interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz project located in Jujuy province of Argentina. It also has a pipeline of development and exploration stage projects, including the Pastos Grandes project and the Sal de la Puna project located in Salta Province in northwestern Argentina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lithium Americas (Argentina) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.