Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £66,621.36 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,192.29).
Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance
Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.55 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 51,346,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,862,750. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.67 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.43.
Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on LLOY
Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile
Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lloyds Banking Group
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- McCormick & Company Stock Isn’t Cheap, But It Is Undervalued
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Cheap Stocks That Shouldn’t Be Cheap for Long
- Conference Calls and Individual Investors
- Arm Holdings Stock Elevating on AI, Cloud, Automotive Tailwinds
Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.