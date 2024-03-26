Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY) Insider Buys £66,621.36 in Stock

Lloyds Banking Group plc (LON:LLOY – Get Free Report) insider William Chalmers bought 128,118 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 52 ($0.66) per share, with a total value of £66,621.36 ($84,192.29).

Lloyds Banking Group Stock Performance

Shares of LLOY traded down GBX 0.18 ($0.00) during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting GBX 51.55 ($0.65). The company had a trading volume of 51,346,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,862,750. The stock has a market capitalization of £32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 740.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.22. Lloyds Banking Group plc has a 52-week low of GBX 39.42 ($0.50) and a 52-week high of GBX 52.67 ($0.67). The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 45.16 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 44.43.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 11th will be paid a GBX 1.84 ($0.02) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. This is a positive change from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous dividend of $0.92. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 11th. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently commented on LLOY. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “market perform” rating and set a GBX 50 ($0.63) target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 12th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 59 ($0.75) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Friday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 41 ($0.52) target price on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 57.17 ($0.72).

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

