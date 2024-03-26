Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Shares Sold by Reinhart Partners LLC.

Reinhart Partners LLC. lowered its stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L – Free Report) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 116,404 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 26,441 shares during the quarter. Reinhart Partners LLC. owned 0.05% of Loews worth $8,101,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Loews in the 4th quarter valued at $420,569,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in Loews by 316.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 580,107 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $36,727,000 after purchasing an additional 440,693 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its holdings in Loews by 2,042.1% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 385,399 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,982,000 after purchasing an additional 367,407 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Loews by 495.4% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 285,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $18,487,000 after purchasing an additional 237,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Loews by 15.4% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,711,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $108,372,000 after purchasing an additional 228,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Loews Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of L stock opened at $77.03 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $74.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.82. Loews Co. has a fifty-two week low of $55.04 and a fifty-two week high of $77.89.

Loews Announces Dividend

Loews ( NYSE:L Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The insurance provider reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter. Loews had a return on equity of 9.18% and a net margin of 9.02%. The business had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.97%.

Insider Transactions at Loews

In other news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total transaction of $71,344.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,590,424. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 4,287 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.91, for a total value of $308,278.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 106,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,685,021.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 951 shares of Loews stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.02, for a total value of $71,344.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,590,424. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 137,563 shares of company stock worth $10,052,551 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 18.30% of the company’s stock.

About Loews

Loews Corporation provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability, and other coverage products; surety and fidelity bonds; property insurance products that include standard and excess property, marine and boiler, and machinery coverages; and casualty insurance products, such as workers' compensation, general and product liability, and commercial auto, surplus, and umbrella coverages.

