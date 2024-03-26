Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.27

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $25.27 and last traded at $25.27, with a volume of 0 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.27.

Loomis AB (publ) Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $25.43 and a 200-day moving average of $26.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.76.

Loomis AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LOIMF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $697.07 million for the quarter. Loomis AB (publ) had a return on equity of 11.42% and a net margin of 5.21%.

About Loomis AB (publ)

Loomis AB (publ) provides solutions for the distribution, handling, storage, and recycling of cash and other valuables. The company offers a range of solutions for cash in transit, cash management services, physical foreign currency, ATMs, and international valuables logistics, as well as operates Loomis Pay, an end-to-end payment platform for merchants.

