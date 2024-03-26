Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD) Announces Earnings Results

Lucid Diagnostics (NASDAQ:LUCD – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, Yahoo Finance reports. Lucid Diagnostics had a negative return on equity of 901.79% and a negative net margin of 4,153.13%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.22) EPS.

Lucid Diagnostics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LUCD opened at $1.06 on Tuesday. Lucid Diagnostics has a fifty-two week low of $0.99 and a fifty-two week high of $1.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.35 million, a PE ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 1.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.34.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Diagnostics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LUCD. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 245.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 143,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 101,922 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Lucid Diagnostics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 312,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,051,000 after buying an additional 63,687 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $209,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Lucid Diagnostics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.01% of the company’s stock.

About Lucid Diagnostics

Lucid Diagnostics Inc operates as a commercial-stage medical diagnostics technology company. The company focuses on patients with gastroesophageal reflux disease who are at risk of developing esophageal precancer and cancer, primarily highly lethal esophageal adenocarcinoma (EAC). It offers EsoCheck, a cell collection device to prevent EAC deaths; and EsoGuard, an Esophageal DNA Test.

