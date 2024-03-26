Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Given “Underperform” Rating at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reissued their underperform rating on shares of Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $300.00 target price on the apparel retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $539.00 to $490.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $561.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $575.00 to $515.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $493.66.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

NASDAQ LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $463.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $442.47. The company has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. Lululemon Athletica has a 12 month low of $310.41 and a 12 month high of $516.39.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.00 by $0.29. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 16.11% and a return on equity of 44.41%. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.19 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $4.40 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 7th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the apparel retailer to buy up to 1.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lululemon Athletica during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,696,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 48.4% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,647 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 2.5% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 4,022 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 6.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,251 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica in the first quarter valued at approximately $774,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.