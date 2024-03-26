Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) Price Target Cut to $515.00

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) had its price target lowered by Evercore ISI from $575.00 to $515.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the apparel retailer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LULU. Bank of America raised their target price on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Roth Capital increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. BNP Paribas downgraded Lululemon Athletica from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $430.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $560.00 to $525.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lululemon Athletica has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $493.66.

Lululemon Athletica Stock Performance

Shares of LULU opened at $388.90 on Friday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52 week low of $310.41 and a 52 week high of $516.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $463.10 and a 200-day moving average of $442.47.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 21st. The apparel retailer reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.00 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $3.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 44.41% and a net margin of 16.11%. Lululemon Athletica’s revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $4.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica will post 14.19 EPS for the current year.

Lululemon Athletica announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, December 7th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the apparel retailer to reacquire up to 1.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lululemon Athletica

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LULU. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 15,493 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $7,921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,688 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 32.3% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,692,969 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $4,955,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,119 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC grew its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 1,898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $970,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lululemon Athletica during the 4th quarter valued at $888,000. Institutional investors own 85.20% of the company’s stock.

About Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It operates in two segments, Company-Operated Stores and Direct to Consumer. The company offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities.

