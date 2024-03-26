Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $3,871,728.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 20th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24.

Lyft Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft

Lyft ( NASDAQ:LYFT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 13th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. Lyft had a negative net margin of 7.73% and a negative return on equity of 54.80%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

