Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT) Director Sells $3,871,728.00 in Stock

Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of Lyft stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
John Patrick Zimmer also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, February 20th, John Patrick Zimmer sold 15,724 shares of Lyft stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $275,327.24.
Lyft Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ LYFT traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $19.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,671,261 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,276,297. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $15.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.99. Lyft, Inc. has a one year low of $7.85 and a one year high of $20.82. The company has a market cap of $7.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.93 and a beta of 1.95.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lyft
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of LYFT. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Lyft by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 10,672 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 26.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 29,753 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after purchasing an additional 6,200 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $731,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lyft during the first quarter worth $206,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in shares of Lyft by 8.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 12,200 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
LYFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Lyft from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Lyft from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lyft from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.40.
About Lyft
Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.
