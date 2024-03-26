Lyons Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.

Lyons Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:LYBC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Lyons Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $56.00.

About Lyons Bancorp

Lyons Bancorp Inc operates as a financial holding company for The Lyons National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services to individual and small business customers. It offers checking accounts, savings accounts, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit; commercial real estate, agricultural real estate, commercial and agricultural, and consumer instalment loans; and residential real estate loans, such as classes for 1-4 family and home equity loans, as well as consumer loans comprising recreational, auto, personal, personal line of credit, and home improvement loans; financial services, including retirement strategy, investment management, education savings, life insurance, long-term care insurance, and employer and employee benefit services.

