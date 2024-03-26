Lyons Bancorp Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.35 (OTCMKTS:LYBC)

Lyons Bancorp Inc. (OTCMKTS:LYBC – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 27th, NASDAQ reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Monday, April 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th.
Lyons Bancorp Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:LYBC opened at $38.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $39.94 and its 200-day moving average is $43.46. Lyons Bancorp has a 52-week low of $38.01 and a 52-week high of $56.00.
About Lyons Bancorp
