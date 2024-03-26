Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU) Shares Acquired by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in Malibu Boats, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBUU – Free Report) by 14.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 365,540 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,714 shares during the period. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned approximately 1.79% of Malibu Boats worth $20,039,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 272.7% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 127,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,231,000 after acquiring an additional 93,004 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 33.7% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 147,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,234,000 after acquiring an additional 37,217 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 45,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,226,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Malibu Boats in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,358,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Malibu Boats by 41.4% in the 3rd quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 85,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,171,000 after acquiring an additional 24,904 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.35% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Michael K. Hooks bought 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.82 per share, for a total transaction of $535,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $535,250. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on MBUU shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 target price on shares of Malibu Boats in a research note on Friday, January 19th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $58.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Malibu Boats from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:MBUU traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $40.61. 22,704 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 248,030. Malibu Boats, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.70 and a 52 week high of $62.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.30. The company has a market cap of $829.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.03 and a beta of 1.37.

Malibu Boats (NASDAQ:MBUU – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. Malibu Boats had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 24.23%. The company had revenue of $211.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Malibu Boats, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Malibu Boats, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and sells a range of recreational powerboats. It operates through three segments: Malibu, Saltwater Fishing, and Cobalt. The company provides performance sport boats, and sterndrive and outboard boats under the Malibu, Axis, Pursuit, Maverick, Cobia, Pathfinder, Hewes, and Cobalt brands.

