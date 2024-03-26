Manta Network (MANTA) Price Reaches $3.29

Manta Network (MANTA) traded up 7.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on March 25th. Manta Network has a total market cap of $826.08 million and approximately $94.93 million worth of Manta Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Manta Network has traded 22.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Manta Network token can currently be bought for about $3.29 or 0.00004668 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Manta Network Token Profile

Manta Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 251,000,000 tokens. Manta Network’s official website is manta.network. Manta Network’s official Twitter account is @mantanetwork. Manta Network’s official message board is mantanetwork.medium.com.

Buying and Selling Manta Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Manta Network (MANTA) is a cryptocurrency . Manta Network has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 251,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Manta Network is 3.08515505 USD and is up 3.95 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 100 active market(s) with $51,157,938.77 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://manta.network/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Manta Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Manta Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Manta Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

