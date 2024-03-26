Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) PT Raised to $201.00 at Mizuho

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $159.00 to $201.00 in a research report released on Friday morning, Benzinga reports. Mizuho currently has a neutral rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

MPC has been the topic of several other research reports. TD Cowen boosted their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $183.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $179.33.

NYSE:MPC opened at $199.83 on Friday. Marathon Petroleum has a 12 month low of $104.32 and a 12 month high of $203.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $171.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.63.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $1.77. Marathon Petroleum had a return on equity of 30.58% and a net margin of 6.44%. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $6.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum will post 14.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

In other Marathon Petroleum news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total value of $170,350.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPC. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 19.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $479,000 after buying an additional 910 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 1st quarter worth approximately $282,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 18,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,584,000 after acquiring an additional 293 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 25.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 90,916 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $7,800,000 after acquiring an additional 18,230 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 9,438 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $807,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. 76.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. The company operates through Refining & Marketing, and Midstream segments. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

