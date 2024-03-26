Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Marchex (NASDAQ:MCHX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Saturday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the technology company’s stock.

Marchex Stock Down 4.9 %

Shares of MCHX opened at $1.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $58.48 million, a P/E ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.44 and a quick ratio of 2.44. Marchex has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.20.

Institutional Trading of Marchex

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Marchex by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 992,870 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 19,168 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 0.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 658,030 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after buying an additional 5,507 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 11.4% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 302,440 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 30,972 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Marchex by 10.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 81,757 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $173,000 after buying an additional 7,830 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Marchex during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Marchex Company Profile

Marchex, Inc operates as an analytics and solutions company that helps businesses connect, drive, measure, and convert callers into customers in the United States and Canada. Its products include Marchex Call Analytics, an analytics platform for enterprises, which depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments, and reservations; Marchex Call Analytics, Conversation Edition that enable actionable insights for enterprise, mid-sized, and small businesses; Text Analytics and Communications, a solution for intelligent messaging, which enables sales, marketing, and operations teams in businesses to engage in two-way communications with field staff, prospects, and customers through text/SMS messages; Call Monitoring for call recording; and Marchex Marketing Edge, an analytics solution for marketers in enterprise, mid-sized and small businesses that depend on inbound phone calls to drive sales, appointments and reservations.

