Mark Meller Sells 14,584 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $190,758.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97.
- On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $115,521.68.
SilverSun Technologies Trading Down 0.5 %
SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54.
Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.
About SilverSun Technologies
SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.
