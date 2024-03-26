Mark Meller Sells 14,584 Shares of SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT) Stock

SilverSun Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SSNT – Get Free Report) CEO Mark Meller sold 14,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.08, for a total transaction of $190,758.72. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,860,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Mark Meller also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 21st, Mark Meller sold 56,913 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.69, for a total transaction of $779,138.97.

On Tuesday, March 19th, Mark Meller sold 8,488 shares of SilverSun Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.61, for a total transaction of $115,521.68.

SilverSun Technologies stock traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $13.03. The company had a trading volume of 78,835 shares, compared to its average volume of 152,640. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $69.32 million, a P/E ratio of -65.15 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $14.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.27. SilverSun Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.95 and a 1 year high of $24.54.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SSNT. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in SilverSun Technologies by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 165,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after buying an additional 1,804 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in SilverSun Technologies by 53.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 41,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in SilverSun Technologies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 29,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SilverSun Technologies in the first quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in SilverSun Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $342,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of SilverSun Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About SilverSun Technologies

SilverSun Technologies, Inc operates as a business application, technology, and consulting company in the United States. The company provides solutions for accounting and business management, financial reporting, enterprise resource planning, human capital management, warehouse management systems, customer relationship management, and business intelligence.

