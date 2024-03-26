Martin Marietta Materials’ (MLM) Neutral Rating Reaffirmed at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated their neutral rating on shares of Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Free Report) in a research report report published on Friday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have a $600.00 price target on the construction company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $530.00.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $505.00 to $555.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $510.00 to $598.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Martin Marietta Materials in a report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $595.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $573.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Martin Marietta Materials has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $564.85.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials
Martin Marietta Materials Stock Down 0.4 %
Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The construction company reported $4.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.96 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a net margin of 17.25% and a return on equity of 15.77%. Martin Marietta Materials’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.04 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Martin Marietta Materials will post 21.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Martin Marietta Materials Announces Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.49%. Martin Marietta Materials’s payout ratio is 15.72%.
Insider Activity at Martin Marietta Materials
In other Martin Marietta Materials news, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total value of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,757,099.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Martin Marietta Materials news, EVP Roselyn R. Bar sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $603.29, for a total value of $6,032,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 59,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,179,301.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Sue W. Cole sold 1,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $543.48, for a total transaction of $936,959.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,757,099.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,724 shares of company stock worth $16,033,760. Insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Martin Marietta Materials
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 144.4% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 66 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 59 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company’s stock.
Martin Marietta Materials Company Profile
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc, a natural resource-based building materials company, supplies aggregates and heavy-side building materials to the construction industry in the United States and internationally. It offers crushed stone, sand, and gravel products; ready mixed concrete and asphalt; paving products and services; and Portland and specialty cement for use in the infrastructure projects, and nonresidential and residential construction markets, as well as in the railroad, agricultural, utility, and environmental industries.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Martin Marietta Materials
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- 5 Top-Rated Dividend Stocks With Double-Digit Upside
- What Do S&P 500 Stocks Tell Investors About the Market?
- Should You Buy Boeing Stock After CEO Resignation Announcement?
- 3 Monster Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- These Are The Most Upgraded Stocks From Q1
Receive News & Ratings for Martin Marietta Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Martin Marietta Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.