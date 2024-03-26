Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 2,679 Shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (BATS:DFIS – Free Report) by 9.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF worth $759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DFIS. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth $3,905,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional International Small Cap ETF during the first quarter worth about $3,366,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new position in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,823,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dimensional International Small Cap ETF by 2,421.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 21,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 20,651 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS DFIS traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $24.94. 6,426,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $758.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.01 and a 200 day moving average of $23.02.

The Dimensional International Small Cap ETF (DFIS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund actively invests in a broad and diverse portfolio of small-cap companies in developed markets outside the US, selected and weighted by market capitalization, in aim of long-term capital appreciation.

