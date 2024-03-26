Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (NYSEARCA:DFSD – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 54,787 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,727 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF makes up approximately 1.7% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. owned 0.18% of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF worth $2,576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. WPWealth LLP grew its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 3.4% in the third quarter. WPWealth LLP now owns 8,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 38.0% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 353 shares during the period. TCP Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 25,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 429 shares during the period. Helen Stephens Group LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Helen Stephens Group LLC now owns 5,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000.

Shares of DFSD traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $46.99. 271,955 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 348,711. Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $47.19. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.01 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.75.

The Dimensional Short-Duration Fixed Income ETF (DFSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides broad exposure to investment-grade debt securities with short duration. DFSD was launched on Nov 15, 2021 and is managed by Dimensional.

