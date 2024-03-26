Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Reduces Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 4.4% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 6,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 303 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.3% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $1,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $287,000. Twin Peaks Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $368,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,837 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of IWF traded down $1.16 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $336.54. 1,107,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,393,006. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $233.56 and a 1 year high of $340.83. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $324.79 and its 200-day moving average is $297.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

