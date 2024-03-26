Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 608 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,011 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 608 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF comprises 1.0% of Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,489,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 26,283 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,343,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Aprio Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Aprio Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,827 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,781,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. RTD Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 76,887 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,706,000 after buying an additional 623 shares during the last quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 96.1% in the 4th quarter. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 1,024 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

NYSEARCA IWD traded down $0.07 on Tuesday, reaching $175.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,180,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,184,847. The firm has a market capitalization of $56.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $143.34 and a 12-month high of $177.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $169.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $160.64.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

