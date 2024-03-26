Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. Trims Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. cut its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 25.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,195 shares of the company’s stock after selling 733 shares during the quarter. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 69.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 33.5% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 924 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Price Performance

USRT traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $51.97. 207,727 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,768. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.76 and a fifty-two week high of $55.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $52.80 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $50.75. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.77 and a beta of 0.94.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

