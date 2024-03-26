Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) Stock Price Down 1.8%

Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) shares were down 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $136.77 and last traded at $136.98. Approximately 37,721 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 607,544 shares. The stock had previously closed at $139.43.

MASI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target (up from $107.00) on shares of Masimo in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Masimo from $125.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Masimo from $145.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of Masimo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Masimo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Masimo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.29.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 92.34 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $130.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $108.77.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $548.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.69 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 13.77% and a net margin of 3.98%. Masimo’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Masimo Co. will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new position in Masimo in the third quarter valued at approximately $132,699,000. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in Masimo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $90,859,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Masimo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $80,154,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Masimo by 92.1% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 856,664 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $111,940,000 after buying an additional 410,793 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Masimo by 176.7% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 516,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $60,522,000 after buying an additional 329,712 shares during the period. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets various patient monitoring technologies, and automation and connectivity solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry; Masimo rainbow SET platform, including rainbow SET Pulse CO-Oximetry products that allows noninvasive monitoring of carboxyhemoglobin, methemoglobin, hemoglobin concentration, fractional arterial oxygen saturation, oxygen content, pleth variability index, rainbow pleth variability index, respiration rate from the pleth, and oxygen reserve index, as well as acoustic respiration monitoring, SedLine brain function monitoring, NomoLine capnography and gas monitoring, and regional oximetry.

