Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Shares Purchased by Simon Quick Advisors LLC

Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,210 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Simon Quick Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,222,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Oak Ridge Investments LLC boosted its position in Mastercard by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 29,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $12,413,000 after buying an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Mastercard by 174.5% in the fourth quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,799 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 5,593 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter valued at about $251,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Mastercard by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 74,754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,829 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cowa LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 16.8% during the fourth quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 683 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. 97.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Monness Crespi & Hardt initiated coverage on Mastercard in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Mastercard from $480.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $510.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mastercard has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Mastercard stock opened at $476.02 on Tuesday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 12-month low of $352.80 and a 12-month high of $490.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $444.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.24, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $461.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $425.22.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The business had revenue of $6.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.65 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 22.32%.

Mastercard declared that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that permits the company to repurchase $11.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Activity at Mastercard

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total transaction of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,527,976,823. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mastercard news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $487.25, for a total value of $97,450.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 97,543,308 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,527,976,823. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Craig Vosburg sold 8,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $430.26, for a total transaction of $3,829,314.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,003,217.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,628 shares of company stock worth $23,309,067 in the last ninety days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

Featured Articles

