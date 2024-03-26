Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Shares Gap Down to $68.55

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $68.55, but opened at $66.40. Matador Resources shares last traded at $66.33, with a volume of 685,314 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on MTDR shares. Benchmark lowered their price target on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 price target on shares of Matador Resources in a report on Monday. KeyCorp cut their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.30.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $7.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 3.33. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $836.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a return on equity of 21.54% and a net margin of 30.14%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 6.74 EPS for the current year.

Matador Resources Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.21%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 11.35%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Matador Resources

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Matador Resources by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 444 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. McGlone Suttner Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matador Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 202.6% during the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 690 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. 91.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

