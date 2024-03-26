Maxim Group Trims Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX) Target Price to $20.00

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ:MBRX – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by research analysts at Maxim Group from $45.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Maxim Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 290.63% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MBRX. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Moleculin Biotech in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Moleculin Biotech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on MBRX

Moleculin Biotech Trading Down 2.5 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Moleculin Biotech

Shares of NASDAQ:MBRX opened at $5.12 on Tuesday. Moleculin Biotech has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The stock has a market cap of $11.42 million, a PE ratio of -0.38 and a beta of 1.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.26.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. Armistice Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,753,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Moleculin Biotech in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Moleculin Biotech by 34.7% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 127,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 32,795 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Moleculin Biotech during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.52% of the company’s stock.

Moleculin Biotech Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Moleculin Biotech, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drug candidates for the treatment of cancers and viruses. Its lead drug candidate is Annamycin, which is in Phase 1/2 studies for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (AML) and cancers metastasized to the lungs.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Moleculin Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moleculin Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.