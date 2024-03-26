McKesson (NYSE:MCK) Hits New 52-Week High at $538.30

McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $538.30 and last traded at $537.51, with a volume of 108236 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $532.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays assumed coverage on McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $537.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen upped their price target on McKesson from $508.00 to $563.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. UBS Group upped their price target on McKesson from $575.00 to $620.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Citigroup upped their price target on McKesson from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Finally, SVB Leerink initiated coverage on McKesson in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $600.00 price target for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $522.21.

Get McKesson alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.44. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $510.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $473.08.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $7.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.05 by $0.69. The firm had revenue of $80.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.93 billion. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 262.63% and a net margin of 0.99%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.90 EPS. Equities analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 27.61 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.46%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.24%.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 14,026 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.00, for a total value of $6,732,480.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 43,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,853,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 3,473 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.55, for a total value of $1,821,762.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 43,445 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,789,074.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,685 shares of company stock worth $8,646,498 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of McKesson

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC grew its holdings in McKesson by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 1,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Evergreen Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 1,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the period. Keystone Financial Services boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Keystone Financial Services now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of McKesson by 42.9% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

About McKesson

(Get Free Report)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS), Medical-Surgical Solutions, and International. The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs, and other healthcare-related products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.