MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Receives $1,815.00 Average Price Target from Brokerages

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $1,815.00.

MELI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,850.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,000.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $2,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on MercadoLibre from $1,900.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MercadoLibre by 6,564.6% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 665,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $842,508,000 after purchasing an additional 655,208 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $554,386,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,558,467 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,243,832,000 after purchasing an additional 236,744 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 879.5% in the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 222,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,231,000 after purchasing an additional 199,875 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre by 3,796.9% in the third quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 200,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,696,000 after purchasing an additional 195,728 shares during the last quarter. 87.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:MELI opened at $1,550.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.59 billion, a PE ratio of 79.33, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.45. MercadoLibre has a 1-year low of $1,063.02 and a 1-year high of $1,825.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $1,661.16 and its 200-day moving average is $1,506.76.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.66 by ($3.41). The company had revenue of $4.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.07% and a net margin of 6.82%. MercadoLibre’s quarterly revenue was up 42.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.25 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre will post 36.06 earnings per share for the current year.

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

