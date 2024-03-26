MetisDAO (METIS) Achieves Market Capitalization of $569.32 Million

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 25th. Over the last seven days, MetisDAO has traded 21.1% higher against the dollar. One MetisDAO token can now be bought for $108.43 or 0.00154357 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. MetisDAO has a market cap of $569.32 million and approximately $53.22 million worth of MetisDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get MetisDAO alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00007635 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00025074 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.04 or 0.00015717 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00001723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,967.60 or 0.99602018 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.69 or 0.00012373 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000057 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0517 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0413 or 0.00000059 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

MetisDAO Token Profile

MetisDAO is a token. Its genesis date was May 13th, 2021. MetisDAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,250,547 tokens. The official message board for MetisDAO is metisdao.medium.com. The official website for MetisDAO is www.metis.io. MetisDAO’s official Twitter account is @metisl2.

MetisDAO Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Metis (METIS) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. Metis has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 5,250,547 in circulation. The last known price of Metis is 102.57098445 USD and is up 5.64 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 226 active market(s) with $29,168,497.72 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.metis.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MetisDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade MetisDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy MetisDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for MetisDAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for MetisDAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.