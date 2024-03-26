Meyer Handelman Co. Has $457,000 Stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D)

Meyer Handelman Co. trimmed its position in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D – Free Report) by 24.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 9,733 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 3,232 shares during the period. Meyer Handelman Co.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $457,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of D. Pacific Center for Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of Dominion Energy during the first quarter worth $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 149.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 684 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Dominion Energy by 49.8% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new position in Dominion Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in Dominion Energy in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dominion Energy

In other Dominion Energy news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $46.94 per share, for a total transaction of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Joseph M. Rigby acquired 2,130 shares of Dominion Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.94 per share, with a total value of $99,982.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $395,093.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Robert M. Blue acquired 21,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.91 per share, with a total value of $997,853.85. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 176,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,091,178.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

Shares of Dominion Energy stock traded down $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $47.26. The company had a trading volume of 3,506,218 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,648,749. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.61. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.18 and a 1 year high of $58.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.33 and a 200-day moving average of $45.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.11). Dominion Energy had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st were issued a $0.6675 dividend. This represents a $2.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.65%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 29th. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 114.59%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

D has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on Dominion Energy from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 4th. StockNews.com downgraded Dominion Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Dominion Energy from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dominion Energy from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Dominion Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.90.

Dominion Energy Company Profile

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

